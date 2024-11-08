Election 2024: Missouri’s national, local races lean Republican

Southeast Missouri leaned heavily Republican during the 2024 general election across all contested races. The results from five counties showcased how the electorate voted on both national and local elections. Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties’ totals are all reflected here.
Bollinger County
U.S. president and vice president
Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 5,365 (86.9%)
Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 756 (12.2%)
Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 28 (0.5%)
Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 12 (0.2%)
U.S. senator
Josh Hawley: 5,244 (85.9%)
Lucas Kunce: 750 (12.3%)
W.C. Young: 53 (0.9%)
Jared Young: 26 (0.4%)
Nathan Kline: 29 (0.5%)
U.S. representative — District 8
Jason Smith: 5,267 (86.9%)
Randi McCallian: 689 (11.4%)
Jake Dawson: 102 (1.7%)
State representative — District 144
Tony R. Harbison: 2,202 (87.3%)
Andrew J. Eye: 319 (12.7%)
State representative — District 151
Steve W. Jordan – 2,951 (86.1%)
Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 477 (13.1%)
Cape Girardeau County
U.S. president and vice president
Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 29,289 (72.7%)
Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 10,538 (26.2%)
Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 315 (0.8%)
Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 142 (0.4%)
U.S. senator
Josh Hawley: 28,838 (72.3%)
Lucas Kunce: 10,069 (25.2%)
W.C. Young: 449 (1.1%)
Jared Young: 311 (0.8%)
Nathan Kline: 229 (0.6%)
U.S. representative — District 8
Jason Smith: 28,911 (73.6%)
Randi McCallian: 9,496 (24.2%)
Jake Dawson: 899 (2.3%)
State representative — District 147
John Voss: 9,352 (62%)
J. Michael Davis: 5,101 (33.8%)
Greg Tlapek: 632 (4.2%)
State representative — District 151
Steve W. Jordan – 1,877 (84%)
Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 358 (16%)
Perry County
U.S. president and vice president
Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 7,946 (81.1%)
Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 1,752 (17.9%)
Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 50 (0.5%)
Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 29 (0.3%)
U.S. senator
Josh Hawley: 7,587 (79.6%)
Lucas Kunce: 1,751 (18.4%)
W.C. Young: 76 (0.8%)
Jared Young: 70 (0.7%)
Nathan Kline: 48 (0.5%)
U.S. representative — District 8
Jason Smith: 7,684 (82%)
Randi McCallian: 1,541 (16.4%)
Jake Dawson: 186 (1.6%)
Scott County
U.S. president and vice president
Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 13,783 (78.9%)
Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 3,524 (20.2%)
Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 67 (0.4%)
Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 40 (0.2%)
U.S. senator
Josh Hawley: 13,486 (78.2%)
Lucas Kunce: 3,409 (19.8%)
W.C. Young: 158 (0.9%)
Jared Young: 92 (0.5%)
Nathan Kline: 89 (0.5%)
U.S. representative — District 8
Jason Smith: 13,563 (79.5%)
Randi McCallian: 3,258 (19.1%)
Jake Dawson: 247 (1.4%)
Stoddard County
U.S. president and vice president
Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 11,765 (86.5%)
Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 1,724 (12.7%)
Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 55 (0.4%)
Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 24 (0.2%)
U.S. senator
Josh Hawley: 11,434 (85.2%)
Lucas Kunce: 1,714 (12.8%)
W.C. Young: 97 (0.7%)
Jared Young: 105 (0.8%)
Nathan Kline: 54 (0.4%)
U.S. representative — District 8
Jason Smith: 11,532 (86.7%)
Randi McCallian: 1,587 (11.9%)
Jake Dawson: 186 (1.4%)
State senator — District 25
Jason Bean: 11,623 (87.9%)
Chuck Banks: 1,594 (12.1%)
State representative — District 151
Steve W. Jordan – 11,127 (85.3%)
Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 1,921 (14.7%)
