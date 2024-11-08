Election 2024: Missouri’s national, local races lean Republican

Southeast Missouri leaned heavily Republican during the 2024 general election across all contested races. The results from five counties showcased how the electorate voted on both national and local elections. Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties’ totals are all reflected here.

Bollinger County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 5,365 (86.9%)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 756 (12.2%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 28 (0.5%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 12 (0.2%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 5,244 (85.9%)

Lucas Kunce: 750 (12.3%)

W.C. Young: 53 (0.9%)

Jared Young: 26 (0.4%)

Nathan Kline: 29 (0.5%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 5,267 (86.9%)

Randi McCallian: 689 (11.4%)

Jake Dawson: 102 (1.7%)

State representative — District 144

Tony R. Harbison: 2,202 (87.3%)

Andrew J. Eye: 319 (12.7%)

State representative — District 151

Steve W. Jordan – 2,951 (86.1%)

Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 477 (13.1%)

Cape Girardeau County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 29,289 (72.7%)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 10,538 (26.2%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 315 (0.8%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 142 (0.4%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 28,838 (72.3%)

Lucas Kunce: 10,069 (25.2%)

W.C. Young: 449 (1.1%)

Jared Young: 311 (0.8%)

Nathan Kline: 229 (0.6%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 28,911 (73.6%)

Randi McCallian: 9,496 (24.2%)

Jake Dawson: 899 (2.3%)

State representative — District 147

John Voss: 9,352 (62%)

J. Michael Davis: 5,101 (33.8%)

Greg Tlapek: 632 (4.2%)

State representative — District 151

Steve W. Jordan – 1,877 (84%)

Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 358 (16%)

Perry County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 7,946 (81.1%)