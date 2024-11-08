All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ElectionsNovember 8, 2024

Election 2024: Missouri’s national, local races lean Republican

Southeast Missouri went to the polls Tuesday and emerged with some very telling results, showing a strong preference for the GOP in five key counties.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, casting their ballots in a number of races. Some of those results are recounted on a county-by-county basis here.
Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, casting their ballots in a number of races. Some of those results are recounted on a county-by-county basis here.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri leaned heavily Republican during the 2024 general election across all contested races. The results from five counties showcased how the electorate voted on both national and local elections. Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties’ totals are all reflected here.

Bollinger County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 5,365 (86.9%)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 756 (12.2%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 28 (0.5%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 12 (0.2%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 5,244 (85.9%)

Lucas Kunce: 750 (12.3%)

W.C. Young: 53 (0.9%)

Jared Young: 26 (0.4%)

Nathan Kline: 29 (0.5%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 5,267 (86.9%)

Randi McCallian: 689 (11.4%)

Jake Dawson: 102 (1.7%)

State representative — District 144

Tony R. Harbison: 2,202 (87.3%)

Andrew J. Eye: 319 (12.7%)

State representative — District 151

Steve W. Jordan – 2,951 (86.1%)

Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 477 (13.1%)

Cape Girardeau County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 29,289 (72.7%)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 10,538 (26.2%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 315 (0.8%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 142 (0.4%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 28,838 (72.3%)

Lucas Kunce: 10,069 (25.2%)

W.C. Young: 449 (1.1%)

Jared Young: 311 (0.8%)

Nathan Kline: 229 (0.6%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 28,911 (73.6%)

Randi McCallian: 9,496 (24.2%)

Jake Dawson: 899 (2.3%)

State representative — District 147

John Voss: 9,352 (62%)

J. Michael Davis: 5,101 (33.8%)

Greg Tlapek: 632 (4.2%)

State representative — District 151

Steve W. Jordan – 1,877 (84%)

Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 358 (16%)

Perry County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 7,946 (81.1%)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 1,752 (17.9%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 50 (0.5%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 29 (0.3%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 7,587 (79.6%)

Lucas Kunce: 1,751 (18.4%)

W.C. Young: 76 (0.8%)

Jared Young: 70 (0.7%)

Nathan Kline: 48 (0.5%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 7,684 (82%)

Randi McCallian: 1,541 (16.4%)

Jake Dawson: 186 (1.6%)

Scott County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 13,783 (78.9%)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 3,524 (20.2%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 67 (0.4%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 40 (0.2%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 13,486 (78.2%)

Lucas Kunce: 3,409 (19.8%)

W.C. Young: 158 (0.9%)

Jared Young: 92 (0.5%)

Nathan Kline: 89 (0.5%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 13,563 (79.5%)

Randi McCallian: 3,258 (19.1%)

Jake Dawson: 247 (1.4%)

Stoddard County

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: 11,765 (86.5%)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz: 1,724 (12.7%)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat: 55 (0.4%)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: 24 (0.2%)

U.S. senator

Josh Hawley: 11,434 (85.2%)

Lucas Kunce: 1,714 (12.8%)

W.C. Young: 97 (0.7%)

Jared Young: 105 (0.8%)

Nathan Kline: 54 (0.4%)

U.S. representative — District 8

Jason Smith: 11,532 (86.7%)

Randi McCallian: 1,587 (11.9%)

Jake Dawson: 186 (1.4%)

State senator — District 25

Jason Bean: 11,623 (87.9%)

Chuck Banks: 1,594 (12.1%)

State representative — District 151

Steve W. Jordan – 11,127 (85.3%)

Donnie Lynn Hovis Jr.: 1,921 (14.7%)

Advertisement
Related
ElectionsNov. 8
Election 2024: How Missouri constitutional officers fared in...
ElectionsNov. 7
Large size, number of ballots slow down absentee voting coun...
ElectionsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri ballot initiatives
ElectionsOct. 16
Cape Girardeau Ward 5 special election timeline released, pe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election
ElectionsSep. 17
Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election
Vance and Georgia Gov. Kemp project Republican unity at evangelical event after Trump tensions
ElectionsSep. 17
Vance and Georgia Gov. Kemp project Republican unity at evangelical event after Trump tensions
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says
ElectionsSep. 16
Trump subject of apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club, FBI says
Trump's rhetoric on elections turns ominous as voting nears in the presidential race
ElectionsSep. 10
Trump's rhetoric on elections turns ominous as voting nears in the presidential race
Harris, Trump prepping for debate but their strategies are vastly different
ElectionsSep. 9
Harris, Trump prepping for debate but their strategies are vastly different
Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting
ElectionsSep. 5
Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting
Advocates seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measure language
ElectionsSep. 4
Advocates seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measure language
Dunklin County election recount smooth process
ElectionsAug. 19
Dunklin County election recount smooth process
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy