Bryan Johnson is running for the Ward 5 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council in the Tuesday, April 8, election.

Johnson owns the Tee House Complex with his wife and works in food service distribution. Johnson told the Southeast Missourian he loves to tell stories, and some stories need to be told with the City Council and the city's leadership.

"Some of those need to be better stories than what they're telling or telling a story at all. And please don't think story as fictitious; it's just to tell us what's going on," Johnson said.

He said it when it came to the city investing $10.2 million over 17 years for the Houck Stadium project, he didn't think that story was told or it was up "front". Johnson said his two main priorities are public safety and transparency.

Johnson said while not everything the council does may be considered positive, the information should be shared with the residents, whether before or after.