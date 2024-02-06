Respect Voters Coalition will hold a town hall discussion to gather public input as a part of its campaign "to defend Missouri's ballot initiative process" on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave.
According to a Respect Voters Coalition news release, the statewide, "cross-partisan" organization launched a campaign to hold 24 town halls across Missouri "to write a constitutional amendment and launch a ballot initiative campaign to ban politicians" from attacking the citizen ballot initiative process. The release states the attack on the ballot initiative includes the use of "biased ballot language" and the state Legislature including deceptive language on the 2024 ballot during a past session.
The release states that the state's Legislature tried to pass bills that would have gutted the ballot initiative process.
"Their attacks aim to make it impossible for the people to have a check on government power," the release states.
Respect Missouri Voters co-founder Toni Easter and Show Me Integrity CEO Benjamin Singer will be at the event, which will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This is the sixth of the 24 town halls held in Missouri by the organization.
