Respect Voters Coalition will hold a town hall discussion to gather public input as a part of its campaign "to defend Missouri's ballot initiative process" on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave.

According to a Respect Voters Coalition news release, the statewide, "cross-partisan" organization launched a campaign to hold 24 town halls across Missouri "to write a constitutional amendment and launch a ballot initiative campaign to ban politicians" from attacking the citizen ballot initiative process. The release states the attack on the ballot initiative includes the use of "biased ballot language" and the state Legislature including deceptive language on the 2024 ballot during a past session.

The release states that the state's Legislature tried to pass bills that would have gutted the ballot initiative process.