Election Day has come and gone, and the results of many races have been finalized. Below are the results for the Missouri constitutional officers and how Stoddard, Bollinger, Scott, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties voted versus Missouri overall.

Missouri governor

Bollinger: Mike Kehoe received 5,247/86.6% of the votes; Crystal Quade 692/11.4%; Bill Slantz 83/1.4%; and Paul Lehmann 39/0.6%.

Cape Girardeau: Mike Kehoe received 29,499/74.3% of the votes; Crystal Quade 9,385/23.6%; Bill Slantz 537/1.4%; and Paul Lehmann 294/0.7%.

Perry: Mike Kehoe received 7,815/82.5% of the votes; Crystal Quade 1,498/15.8%; Bill Slantz 98/1%; and Paul Lehmann 68/0.7%.

Scott: Mike Kehoe received 1,801/80.2% of the votes; Crystal Quade 3,107/18.1%; Bill Slantz 176/1%; and Paul Lehmann 122/0.7%.

Stoddard: Mike Kehoe received 11,666/87.1% of the votes; Crystal Quade 1,542/11.5%; Bill Slantz 122/0.9%; and Paul Lehmann 69/0.5%.

Missouri overall: Mike Kehoe received 1,845,096/59.9% of the votes; Crystal Quade 1,171,726/38.1%; Bill Slantz 40,704/1.3%; and Paul Lehmann 22,170/0.7%.

Missouri treasurer

Bollinger: Vivek Malek received 4,998/83.4% of the votes; Mark Osmack 733/12.2%; John Hartwig 185/3.1%; and Reagn Haase 79/1.3%.

Cape Girardeau: Vivek Malek received 28,373/72.6% of the votes; Mark Osmack 9,068/23.2%; John Hartwig 1,130/2.9%; and Reagn Haase 486 / 1.2%.

Perry: Vivek Malek received 7,371/80% of the votes; Mark Osmack 1,526/16.6%; John Hartwig 214/2.4%; and Reagn Haase 104/1.1%.

Scott: Vivek Malek received 12,977/76.7% of the votes; Mark Osmack 3,361/19.9%; John Hartwig 389/2.3%; and Reagn Haase 189/1.1%.

Stoddard: Vivek Malek received 10,870/82.7% of the votes; Mark Osmack 1,770/13.5%; John Hartwig 355/2.7%; and Reagn Haase 151/1.2%.

Missouri overall: Vivek Malek received 1,808,367/59.8% of the votes; Mark Osmack 1,099,693/36.4%; John Hartwig 80,987/2.7%; and Reagn Haase 35,471/1.2%.

Missouri secretary of state

Bollinger: Denny Hoskins received 5,032/84.1% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 773/12.9%; Carl Freese 111/1.9%; and Jerome Bauer 96/1.2%.

Cape Girardeau: Denny Hoskins received 27,716/71.2% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 10,008/25.7%; Carl Freese 788/2%; and Jerome Bauer 403/1%.