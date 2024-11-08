Election Day has come and gone, and the results of many races have been finalized. Below are the results for the Missouri constitutional officers and how Stoddard, Bollinger, Scott, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties voted versus Missouri overall.
Bollinger: Mike Kehoe received 5,247/86.6% of the votes; Crystal Quade 692/11.4%; Bill Slantz 83/1.4%; and Paul Lehmann 39/0.6%.
Cape Girardeau: Mike Kehoe received 29,499/74.3% of the votes; Crystal Quade 9,385/23.6%; Bill Slantz 537/1.4%; and Paul Lehmann 294/0.7%.
Perry: Mike Kehoe received 7,815/82.5% of the votes; Crystal Quade 1,498/15.8%; Bill Slantz 98/1%; and Paul Lehmann 68/0.7%.
Scott: Mike Kehoe received 1,801/80.2% of the votes; Crystal Quade 3,107/18.1%; Bill Slantz 176/1%; and Paul Lehmann 122/0.7%.
Stoddard: Mike Kehoe received 11,666/87.1% of the votes; Crystal Quade 1,542/11.5%; Bill Slantz 122/0.9%; and Paul Lehmann 69/0.5%.
Missouri overall: Mike Kehoe received 1,845,096/59.9% of the votes; Crystal Quade 1,171,726/38.1%; Bill Slantz 40,704/1.3%; and Paul Lehmann 22,170/0.7%.
Bollinger: Vivek Malek received 4,998/83.4% of the votes; Mark Osmack 733/12.2%; John Hartwig 185/3.1%; and Reagn Haase 79/1.3%.
Cape Girardeau: Vivek Malek received 28,373/72.6% of the votes; Mark Osmack 9,068/23.2%; John Hartwig 1,130/2.9%; and Reagn Haase 486 / 1.2%.
Perry: Vivek Malek received 7,371/80% of the votes; Mark Osmack 1,526/16.6%; John Hartwig 214/2.4%; and Reagn Haase 104/1.1%.
Scott: Vivek Malek received 12,977/76.7% of the votes; Mark Osmack 3,361/19.9%; John Hartwig 389/2.3%; and Reagn Haase 189/1.1%.
Stoddard: Vivek Malek received 10,870/82.7% of the votes; Mark Osmack 1,770/13.5%; John Hartwig 355/2.7%; and Reagn Haase 151/1.2%.
Missouri overall: Vivek Malek received 1,808,367/59.8% of the votes; Mark Osmack 1,099,693/36.4%; John Hartwig 80,987/2.7%; and Reagn Haase 35,471/1.2%.
Bollinger: Denny Hoskins received 5,032/84.1% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 773/12.9%; Carl Freese 111/1.9%; and Jerome Bauer 96/1.2%.
Cape Girardeau: Denny Hoskins received 27,716/71.2% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 10,008/25.7%; Carl Freese 788/2%; and Jerome Bauer 403/1%.
Perry: Denny Hoskins received 17,710/90.5% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 1,625/8.3%; Carl Freese 150/0.8%; and Jerome Bauer 88/0.5%%.
Scott: Denny Hoskins received 13,071/77.3% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 3,418/20.2%; Carl Freese 270/1.6%; and Jerome Bauer 148/0.9%.
Stoddard: Denny Hoskins received 10,941/83.4% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 1,780/13.6%; Carl Freese 256/2%; and Jerome Bauer 137/1%.
Missouri overall: Denny Hoskins received 1,682,490/57.9% of the votes; Barbara Phifer 1,147,071/39.5%; Carl Freese 48,884/1.7%; and Jerome Bauer 28,726/1%.
Bollinger: David Wasinger received 4,992/83.5% of the votes; Richard Brown 740/12.4%; Ken Iverson 137/2.3%; and Danielle Elliott 108/1.8%.
Cape Girardeau: David Wasinger received 27,707/71% of the votes; Richard Brown 9,424/24.2%; Ken Iverson 1,047/2.7%; and Danielle Elliott 838/2.2%.
Perry: David Wasinger received 7,311/79.3% of the votes; Richard Brown 1,583/17.2%; Danielle Elliot 171/1.9%; and Ken Iverson 155/1.7%.
Scott: David Wasinger received 12,968/76.7% of the votes; Richard Brown 3,354/19.8%; Ken Iverson 296/1.8%; and Danielle Elliott 293/1.7%.
Stoddard: David Wasinger received 10,852/82.7% of the votes; Richard Brown 1,754/13.4%; Danielle Elliott 268/2%; Ken Iverson 252/1.9%.
Missouri overall: David Wasinger received 1,666,713/57.4% of the votes; Richard Brown 1,114,855/38.4%; Ken Iverson 62,254/2.1%; and Danielle Elliott 60,227/2.1%.
Bollinger: Andrew Bailey received 5,206/87% of the votes; Elad Gross 675/11.3%; and Ryan Munro 104/1.7%.
Cape Girardeau: Andrew Bailey received 29,007/74.5% of the votes; Elad Gross 9,112/23.4%; and Ryan Munro 845/2.2%.
Perry: Andrew Bailey received 7,617/82.7% of the votes; Elad Gross 1,448/15.7%; and Ryan Munro 142/1.5%.
Scott: Andrew Bailey received 13,543/80% of the votes; Elad Gross 3,104/18.3%; and Ryan Munro 278/1.6%.
Stoddard: Andrew Bailey received 11,423/86.7% of the votes; Elad Gross 1,529/11.6%; and Ryan Munro 217/1.7%.
Missouri overall: Andrew Bailey received 1,733,180/59.5% of the votes; Elad Gross 1,110,683/38.1%; and Ryan Munro 68,360/2.4%.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.