Respect Voters Coalition held a town hall discussion regarding the importance of citizen initiatives Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Respect Voters Coalition co-founder Toni Easter said the coalition is cross-partisan, and citizen initiatives allow people to come together and solve issues faced in their communities. Easter said Missouri is one of 26 states that use citizen initiatives.

She said that while citizen initiatives go by many names, they're all terms to describe people's tools to propose new laws or amendments into the Missouri constitution. Easter said while the Legislature puts most constitutional amendments on the ballot, citizens also do.

According to Easter, Missouri citizens have amended the state constitution 31 times, while the Legislature has amended it 134 times.

"That's why citizen initiatives rank highest in voter confidence for how to make laws, because it's the people governing ourselves," Easter said.