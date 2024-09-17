Nominating petitions for the Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 5 seat are now available in the city clerk's office at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, the filing period for the Ward 5 special election will open Tuesday, Oct. 22, and close Tuesday, Nov. 19.

If there are more than two eligible candidates, there will be a primary election Tuesday, Feb. 4. The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8.