Rep. Jason Smith meets with local business leaders

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, discusses government policy with restaurateurs and others Monday, April 24, at Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House in downtown Cape Girardeau. In the hourlong meeting, Smith entertained views on a variety of topics -- ranging from workforce shortages, the impact of taxes and importance of social media. Meeting with Smith were, from left, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, businessman Herman Styles; Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder; Jason Coalter of Broussard's Cajun Cuisine; and Dan Drury of Midamerica Hotels. Jeff Long