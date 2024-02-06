Ready for a closeup in downtown Cape

Cape Girardeau firefighters assist photographer Larry Shapiro during a shoot Tuesday of the department's new 100-foot aerial ladder truck in front of Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau firefighters assist photographer Larry Shapiro during a shoot Tuesday of the department's new 100-foot aerial ladder truck in front of Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. The city purchased six new firetrucks, built by Rosenbauer Fire Apparatus in Minnesota, for $3.8 million. The manufacturer will use the photograph on its 2018 calendar and also in trade magazines. Fred Lynch