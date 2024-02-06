The Missouri Department of Natural Resources determined that last week’s fire at North American Tie and Timber did not reach the holding tank containing creosote, according to an Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson.

After inspecting the site, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources did not request federal assistance from the EPA for the fire.

The lack of public health concerns emanating from the fire was fortunate, considering the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s observation that the facility works with carcinogenic materials and did not have built-in fire suppression systems and no hydrants within nearly half a mile of the facility.

Cape Girardeau fire chief Randy Morris said the railroad tie facility was built in a “no-man’s land” in Cape Girardeau County that is not served by any fire department.

Morris said the creosote, which is classified as a hazardous material, did leak from a tank, but was contained in a concrete holding area. He said the material will have to be removed from the facility by a hazmat team.

According to the EPA, creosote is a wood preservative that poses cancer and non-cancer health risks to workers in wood-treatment facilities. But the EPA said it “did not find health risks of concern for the general public, nor for workers who handle creosote-treated wood after application” in a response to a Southeast Missourian inquiry.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire at 4715 Nash Road on Friday, Sept. 13.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. “The incident was upgraded to a second-alarm for additional manpower … due to the closest hydrant being over 2,300 feet away from the facility. Defensive operations commenced as many of the structural members were compromised, causing significant safety concerns if firefighters were to make entry. Approximately 30 minutes after arrival, an explosion occurred inside the building near a creosote container.” At that time, a withdrawal order was given to firefighters to retreat to a safe area. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within two hours, according to the release. Missouri DNR and the Missouri State Fire Marshal were contacted, the release stated.