Peter Kinder sworn in as head of Delta Regional Authority

Peter Kinder, left, takes the statutory oath of office Thursday from U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. as his brother Frank Kinder holds the Bible near the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau. Missouri’s former lieutenant governor recently was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as alternate federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority. The agency works to boost economic development in Missouri and seven other states bordering the Mississippi River. Fred Lynch