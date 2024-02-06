Pearl Harbor remembered

Lawson Burgfield, left, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Rick Sparks, a U.S. Air Force veteran, stand with a wreath at the World War I Doughboy statue in Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Square in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Sparks, commander of Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158, told more than 20 attendees the dead are honored in the solemn wreath-laying ceremony. "We have not forgotten, nor will we," said Sparks, who served as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam era. Taps were also played at the afternoon event. A total of 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 wounded in the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, leading directly to America's entry into World War II in 1941. Jeff Long