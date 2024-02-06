All sections
NewsSeptember 26, 2024

Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror

Cape Girardeau Parks & Rec is hosting open auditions for the Haunted Hall of Horror on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at A.C. Brase Arena. Performers aged 16+ with ID are welcome. Event starts Oct. 11.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Matthew Stallings, right, waves a chainsaw at a group of visitors Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Haunted Hall of Horrors in Cape Girardeau.
Matthew Stallings, right, waves a chainsaw at a group of visitors Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Haunted Hall of Horrors in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold open auditions for the Haunted Hall of Horror from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Arena Building.

According to a department Facebook post, the auditions are for theatrical performers in the Haunted Hall of Horror. The people auditioning must be 16 years or older and have a identification.

The Haunted Hall of Horror is set to start Friday, Oct. 11.

