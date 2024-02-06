Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold open auditions for the Haunted Hall of Horror from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Arena Building.
According to a department Facebook post, the auditions are for theatrical performers in the Haunted Hall of Horror. The people auditioning must be 16 years or older and have a identification.
The Haunted Hall of Horror is set to start Friday, Oct. 11.
