Statler siblings Bella, 7, and Carter, 4, of Oak Ridge take part in a "park and pray" event with their parents, Paige and Rusty Statler, in passenger and driver seats respectively, on Tuesday outside Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Christy Brey of Jackson, who organized the event, said people also gathered Monday at Saint Francis Medical Center. "Obviously, there's a lot going on with the scares and the panic of COVID and just the fears of people," Brey said. She said she had the idea after seeing a post on social media about a similar event. "It's just to kind of rally the community," she said. Brey said people at the event were supposed to stay in their vehicles and "stay within the guidelines of safety." Jacob Wiegand