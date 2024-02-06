New recovery community center opens in Sikeston

SIKESTON — A new recovery community center in Sikeston called “We Do Recover Community Center” has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change.

Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral health organization, said Gibson has been serving in Southeast Missouri for about 45 years and in Sikeston for 30 years.

Essex said several years ago, Gibson was presented with an opportunity when the state decided to open a few recovery community centers throughout the state.

“We were lucky enough to first open one up in Cape Girardeau, which has been open for four years now,” Essex said. “But this last year came the opportunity to add one in the Sikeston area.”

According to Essex, the new We Do Recover center has been open in Sikeston for about a month, and he’s excited to spread the word about the new recovery community center.

Courtney Frazier, manager of the Recover Community Center (RCC) Sikeston, explained the recovery community center’s mission and purpose.