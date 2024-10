From left, friends Natt, Nick, Phil and Steve from St. Louis rode down Highway 3 to see the Motorcycle Cannonball stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau...

From left, friends Natt, Nick, Phil and Steve from St. Louis rode down Highway 3 to see the Motorcycle Cannonball stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The Motorcycle Cannonball stopped at the John Boardman Pavilion as its fifth of 16 stops along the 3,800-milelong trek from Virgina Beach, Virginia, to Oceanside, California. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com. Alyssa Lunsford