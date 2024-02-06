All sections
NewsDecember 20, 2021

Local volunteers help with Wreaths Across America

Volunteers in Jackson joined more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day ...

Brooke Holford
Linda Venable, Martha Venable and Jessica Teague hold a wreath in front of the headstone of a veteran in their family for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday at Russell Heights cemetery in Jackson. Volunteers in Jackson joined more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day, which is coordinated and led by local volunteers and fundraising groups seeking to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor and Teach, ensuring the memory of veterans endures.
Linda Venable, Martha Venable and Jessica Teague hold a wreath in front of the headstone of a veteran in their family for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday at Russell Heights cemetery in Jackson. Volunteers in Jackson joined more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day, which is coordinated and led by local volunteers and fundraising groups seeking to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor and Teach, ensuring the memory of veterans endures.Brooke Holford
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

