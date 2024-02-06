Lieutenant governor makes stop in Cape County

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, right, toured JSE Surplus, which specializes in AR-15 rifles, parts and accessories Monday at 5004 Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau County. ...

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, right, toured JSE Surplus, which specializes in AR-15 rifles, parts and accessories Monday at 5004 Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau County. A woman-owned business, Kehoe's visit was in conjunction with the recognition of Women's History Month. At left is state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146). Courtesy of Office of Lieutenant Governor Facebook page