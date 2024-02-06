Lessons with Lucy at Cape Central High School

Mark Allen, a math teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School, prepares his Algebra II class for a presentation with his 2-year-old red British Labrador retriever Lucy on Monday outside of the high school. Allen began training Lucy in obedience at 6 months old, furthering her training to hunting training when she turned 1. He uses a whistle and hand signals to communicate with Lucy while she is out in a field, as he demonstrated to his students. Allen tied Lucy to the curriculum by having her perform a run in a triangle, in which students were required to solve math equations depending on the class level. KASSI JACKSON