Jackson new bridge progress

An excavator moves dirt into a dump truck Friday as work proceeds on the new $1.6 million West Mary Street bridge and sidewalks project in Jackson. Millersville's Putz Construction is general contractor on the job, expected to be complete in February 2023. Kent Peetz, municipal public works director, said the recent spate of dry weather has allowed work to proceed without interruption. The old low-water crossing often became impassable after storms. City manager Jim Roach previously said safety is the primary driver behind the project, noting two vehicles have washed off the crossing in the past two decades. Jeff Long