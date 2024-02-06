Hammocking at Capaha Park

David Dugan of Charleston, Missouri, speaks on the phone with Ashley Freese of St. Louis, who was about the join the hammocking group of Southeast Missouri State University students ...

David Dugan of Charleston, Missouri, speaks on the phone with Ashley Freese of St. Louis, who was about the join the hammocking group of Southeast Missouri State University students including Harley Allen of Dexter, Missouri, (middle) and Ashton Hopper of Cape Girardeau (in background) on Tuesday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. "It's beautiful out here," Dugan said. "It's really peaceful to come out here and just enjoy nature, enjoy God's creation." Jacob Wiegand