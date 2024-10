Cape Girardeau School District and the City of Cape Girardeau had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new civic center project at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass speaks during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony for the new civic center project at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau. He expressed his excitement and commended the district staff, those outside of the schools who helped and the "work horse" teachers, who all made it possible. Sarah Yenesel