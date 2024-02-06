News May 6, 2022

Graduation Day

Hannah Bradham, middle, received her certificate of high school equivalence from Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass, left, and Missouri Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. Approximately 330 students received their certificates from the Adult Education and Literacy program, which serves eight counties in Missouri. More photos of the event may be seen in a gallery at semissourian.com