NewsDecember 7, 2023
For safety's sake: Tree in Ivers Square felled
Tree Line Trimming and Removal personnel cut up a huge pin oak tree on the northern edge of Ivers Square on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Cape Girardeau. ...
Southeast Missourian
Tree Line Trimming and Removal personnel cut up a huge pin oak tree on the northern edge of Ivers Square on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Charles Blair, owner, said the tree was decaying from its interior and presented a falling hazard to nearby structures, including First Presbyterian Church. The tree was the second removed from the area this year, but the remaining trees in the area are healthy, Blair said. The tree pieces will be taken to a municipal composting station and turned into mulch for use next year.
Tree Line Trimming and Removal personnel cut up a huge pin oak tree on the northern edge of Ivers Square on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Charles Blair, owner, said the tree was decaying from its interior and presented a falling hazard to nearby structures, including First Presbyterian Church. The tree was the second removed from the area this year, but the remaining trees in the area are healthy, Blair said. The tree pieces will be taken to a municipal composting station and turned into mulch for use next year.
