First dose flinch

Sophia White closes her eyes while bracing herself for the pinch of the needle as a volunteer begins to inject her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center vaccine clinic Monday at the Jackson Civic Center. The clinic was the first of the health center's that was open to all Missourians since the final phase of the vaccine roll-out began Friday. Clinical Services director Jennifer Volkerding-Trinka said they expected to give about 220 doses Monday, most of which would be first doses. White expressed to the volunteer beforehand she was concerned getting the vaccine would hurt. For information on vaccinators in your area, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Sarah Yenesel