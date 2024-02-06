All sections
NewsJune 30, 2023

Family wades into river near boat dock

Oscar Murillo and his children wade into the Mississippi River near Honker's Boat Dock in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 28. Low water has revealed sandbars not normally visible.

Jon K. Rust avatar
Jon K. Rust
Oscar Murillo and his children wade into the Mississippi River near Honkers Boat Dock in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 28. Low water has revealed sandbars not normally visible. But experts warn that just because water is lower doesn't mean it's safe. “Sandbars can collapse. There’s gumbo-like clay [and] mud that will suction you in... and you won’t get out by yourself,” Anna Reginelli, president of the Mississippi Archaeological Association Delta Chapter, told a TV station in 2022.
Oscar Murillo and his children wade into the Mississippi River near Honkers Boat Dock in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 28. Low water has revealed sandbars not normally visible. But experts warn that just because water is lower doesn't mean it's safe. "Sandbars can collapse. There's gumbo-like clay [and] mud that will suction you in... and you won't get out by yourself," Anna Reginelli, president of the Mississippi Archaeological Association Delta Chapter, told a TV station in 2022.
Local News

