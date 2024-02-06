Family wades into river near boat dock

Oscar Murillo and his children wade into the Mississippi River near Honker's Boat Dock in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 28. Low water has revealed sandbars not normally visible.

Oscar Murillo and his children wade into the Mississippi River near Honkers Boat Dock in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 28. Low water has revealed sandbars not normally visible. But experts warn that just because water is lower doesn't mean it's safe. “Sandbars can collapse. There’s gumbo-like clay [and] mud that will suction you in... and you won’t get out by yourself,” Anna Reginelli, president of the Mississippi Archaeological Association Delta Chapter, told a TV station in 2022. Southeast Missourian