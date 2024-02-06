All sections
NewsMay 25, 2018
Close call with tree during storm
Kyle Spiker and his son, Kaleb, survey a downed maple tree Friday in front of their house after an afternoon rainstorm passed through Cape Girardeau. “It totally missed the house,” Spiker said. “My son was right there in the TV room,” he added, pointing just beyond the fallen tree. “I think God was watching over us.” The incident caused a power outage in the block to which Ameren responded quickly.
Kyle Spiker and his son, Kaleb, survey a downed maple tree Friday in front of their house after an afternoon rainstorm passed through Cape Girardeau. “It totally missed the house,” Spiker said. “My son was right there in the TV room,” he added, pointing just beyond the fallen tree. “I think God was watching over us.” The incident caused a power outage in the block to which Ameren responded quickly.Fred Lynch
