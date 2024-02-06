Choir brings 'Hallelujah' to Cape

Vicki Boren, left, and Trudy Lee, both of Cape Girardeau, sing the "Hallelujah" chorus from George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" on Saturday at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. Eric Scott, director of The Messiah Choir based out of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, said members of the choir and other non-members sang in Saturday's event. He said the event is a way to promote the choir's upcoming performances of "Messiah" at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri, and 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand