All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 11, 2019

Changing the playing field at Indian Park

Clockwise from left, Blanchard Elementary School faculty members Holly Cochrane, Tim Schmitt and Stan Propst paint the basketball court at Indian Park on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. ...

Clockwise from left, Blanchard Elementary School faculty members Holly Cochrane, Tim Schmitt and Stan Propst paint the basketball court at Indian Park on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. According to an email from Cape Girardeau School District communications director Kristin Tallent, the service project is one of many taking place today throughout Cape Girardeau after superintendent Neil Glass made the decision to use a professional development day for public service projects. The group of Blanchard faculty members decided to tackle their service project a day early because of a chance of rain today.
Clockwise from left, Blanchard Elementary School faculty members Holly Cochrane, Tim Schmitt and Stan Propst paint the basketball court at Indian Park on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. According to an email from Cape Girardeau School District communications director Kristin Tallent, the service project is one of many taking place today throughout Cape Girardeau after superintendent Neil Glass made the decision to use a professional development day for public service projects. The group of Blanchard faculty members decided to tackle their service project a day early because of a chance of rain today.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy