Changing the playing field at Indian Park

Clockwise from left, Blanchard Elementary School faculty members Holly Cochrane, Tim Schmitt and Stan Propst paint the basketball court at Indian Park on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. According to an email from Cape Girardeau School District communications director Kristin Tallent, the service project is one of many taking place today throughout Cape Girardeau after superintendent Neil Glass made the decision to use a professional development day for public service projects. The group of Blanchard faculty members decided to tackle their service project a day early because of a chance of rain today. BEN MATTHEWS