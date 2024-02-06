All sections
NewsOctober 7, 2020
Cape health department offers drive-through flu shots
Sarah Yenesel
Nurse Sandy Gibbons administers a flu vaccine to Pyungsk Chun while he sits in his car as part of the drive-through clinic Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape Girardeau. This is the first year they are administering vaccines in a drive-through style due to COVID-19. The drive-through clinic will take place every Tuesday in October and November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary, at the health center except for Oct. 27 when it will be at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 2.
Nurse Sandy Gibbons administers a flu vaccine to Pyungsk Chun while he sits in his car as part of the drive-through clinic Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in Cape Girardeau. This is the first year they are administering vaccines in a drive-through style due to COVID-19. The drive-through clinic will take place every Tuesday in October and November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary, at the health center except for Oct. 27 when it will be at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 2.Sarah Yenesel
