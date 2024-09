Consent agenda

Approval of the May 15, 2023, City Council regular session.

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a utility easement located at 2409 Brister Hill Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a utility easement located at 5808 Dalhousie Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance appropriating expenditures from the Casino Fund for payments to Southeast Missouri State University for construction of a dual role, multi-use, comprehensive development in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement to place certain improvements on City right of way of Vantage Drive, north of Scenic Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for public sidewalk and street light improvements in Baldwin Creek Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for public sidewalk improvements in Rock Gardens Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for public sidewalk improvements in Touchdown Ridge Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Grant Agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development for Shawnee Park Sports Complex Visitor Improvements. Reading and passage.

Motion to Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to D & S Sign Company, Inc. DBA Canedy Signs & Graphics for the Shawnee Park Digital/Illumination Sign project.