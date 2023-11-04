Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 6, 2023

Approval of the October 16, 2023, City Council regular session Minutes and of the November 2, 2023 City Council special session minutes.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Temporary Uses. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Video Service Providers Franchise Fees. Second and third readings.

Ordinance appropriating funds for Operating Expenditures and Capital Expenditures, for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Six-Thirty, Inc., for property located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 241 O'Connell Drive, under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 3101 County Road 620 and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.