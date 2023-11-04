Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 6, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6
City Hall
Communications report
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Consent Agenda Review
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 406 Bertling Street and theadjacent parcel at the northwest corner of Bertling Street and Big Bend Road from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District). (ItemNo. 12; BILL NO. 23-167)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at the southeast and southwestcorners of Missouri State Highway K and Notre Dame Drive from R-1 (Single-Family SuburbanResidential District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District). (Item No. 13; BILL NO. 23-168)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the October 16, 2023, City Council regular session Minutes and of the November 2, 2023 City Council special session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Temporary Uses. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Video Service Providers Franchise Fees. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating funds for Operating Expenditures and Capital Expenditures, for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Six-Thirty, Inc., for property located at 2078 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 241 O'Connell Drive, under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 3101 County Road 620 and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of the improvements and authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project.
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 406 Bertling Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to R-3. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the southeast and southwest corners of Missouri State Highway K and Notre Dame Drive, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to C-2. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Maintenance Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements at Route 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement from the Board of Governors at Southeast Missouri State University, for property at 400 Houck Place, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Appointments to the RCC Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
Other business
- Set regular city council meetings for the 2024 calendar year
Closed Session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future Appointments and Memos
- Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board
- Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2023.
- Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2023.
- Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2023.