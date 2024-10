Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings, located in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in various easements on property located at 2062 Silver Campine Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a part of a Permanent Access and Utility Easement located at 720 North Main Street in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley

