Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 21, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21
City Hall
Communications report
Items for discussion
nAppearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Consent Agenda Review
Consent agenda
- Approval of the August 7, 2023, City Council regular session Minutes and the August 15, 2023, special session and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance annexing land located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 97 North Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-1 to C-2. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Easements from The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation for property located at 401 Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects, for Sewer Projects in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with RailWorks Track Services, Inc., for the Nash Road Railroad Tie Repair Project. Reading and passage.
- Accept the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Zoellner Construction Co., Inc. for the Capaha Park Pond Dredging Project.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Maurer Family Land. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for property along Minnesota Avenue at the intersection of Route 74, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future appointmentsand memos
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
- Silver Springs Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2023.
- Town Plaza Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2023.
Advisory Board Minutes
- Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board Minutes August 8, 2023
- Historic Preservation Commission Minutes, July 19, 2023
- Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes, July 12, 2023
- Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes, August 9, 2023
- Tree Board Minutes June 12, 2023