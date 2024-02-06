Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 21, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

City Hall

Communications report

Items for discussion

nAppearances by Advisory Board Applicants

Consent agenda

Approval of the August 7, 2023, City Council regular session Minutes and the August 15, 2023, special session and closed session minutes.

Ordinance Providing for the Levying of the Annual City Revenue Tax: Public Health Tax; Special Business District No. 2; for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024. Second and third readings.

Ordinance annexing land located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located at 2797 Benton Hill Road as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. Second and third readings.

Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 97 North Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-1 to C-2. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting Permanent Easements from The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation for property located at 401 Independence Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects, for Sewer Projects in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with RailWorks Track Services, Inc., for the Nash Road Railroad Tie Repair Project. Reading and passage.