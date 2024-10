A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 1305 and 1321 William Street from C-1 (General Commercial District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District). (Item No. 24; BILL NO. 22-141)

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 1904 West Cape Rock Drive from PD (Planned Development District) to R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District). (Item No. 23; BILL NO. 22-140)

Consent agenda

Approval of the August 15, 2022, City Council regular session minutes and the August 30, 2022, City Council closed session minutes.

Ordinance accepting a Sanitary Sewer Easement from Palomino Investments, LLC, for property located at 601 North Kingshighway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third Readings. DEV - Casey Brunke

Ordinance amending Ward Boundaries of the city of Cape Girardeau, in response to the 2020 Decennial Census. Second and third readings. DEV - Casey Brunke.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Kim's Way Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Kim's Way 2nd Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Ozark Street Subdivision. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 535 South Benton Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Resolution Electing a change in the Missouri Local Government Employees' Retirement System (LAGERS) to adopt the L-6 Plan. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing an application to the United States Department of Transportation for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program Grant, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. SEMPO - Alex McElroy

Resolution acknowledging receipt of annexation petitions from various property owners for properties located on Silverado Trail, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Rex and Janet Harmon for improvements located within the right of way of Franklin Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with the First Presbyterian Church for a security camera adjacent to 235 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Amy Ferris

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Old Town Cape, Inc., for a monument at 100 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Amy Ferris

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Apex Paving Co. Inc., for the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV - Amy Ferris

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., for the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Sales Tax Street Repair Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Supplemental Agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc., for Pedestrian Improvements in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to accept and administer the 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. Reading and passage. FD - Chief Randy Morris

Accept the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the Water Plant No. 1 Filter and Secondary Basin Rehabilitation, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.