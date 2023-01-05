Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5/1/23

Consent agenda

Approval of the April 17, 2023, City Council regular session and closed session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of South Side Village. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the final development plan of South Side Farms Phase 1. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Urban Deer Hunting and the discharge of firearms. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement to place improvements on City property adjacent to 609 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with Midwest Environmental Studies for asbestos inspection services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with NPN Environmental Engineers, Inc., for asbestos inspection services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.