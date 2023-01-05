Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5/1/23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, May 1
City Hall
Presentations
- Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation
- Local Government Week 2023 Proclamation
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Communications report
Public hearings
- A public hearing regarding The Broadway Theater Redevelopment Corporation development plan. (Item No. 11, BILL NO. 23-59)
- A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding A-1, Airport District. (Item No. 13, BILL NO. 23-61)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the April 17, 2023, City Council regular session and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of South Side Village. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the final development plan of South Side Farms Phase 1. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Urban Deer Hunting and the discharge of firearms. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement to place improvements on City property adjacent to 609 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with Midwest Environmental Studies for asbestos inspection services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with NPN Environmental Engineers, Inc., for asbestos inspection services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for V.A. Cape G. Subdivision.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- The developer has requested a public hearing for Monday, May 1, regarding The Broadway Theatre Redevelopment Corp. plan -- Trevor Pulley
New ordinances
- Ordinance designating a certain tract of land at 805 Broadway in the city of Cape Girardeau, as a "Blighted Area" Pursuant to Chapter 353 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and approving the Development Plan and a Development Agreement in connection therewith. First Reading. CMO -Trevor Pulley
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Strack Excavating, L.L.C., for the demolition of the Broadway Theater, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV -- Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding A-1, Airport District. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of EOC Subdivision. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance vacating Griffin Farm First Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau relating to Urban Redevelopment. First Reading. Legal -- Greg Young
Appointment
- Appointments to the Board of Adjustment
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(3).
Future appointments and memos
- Appointments to the Board of Appeals 2024