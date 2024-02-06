Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/20-23

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, City Hall

Presentations

Items for discussion

Consent agenda

Approval of the February 6, 2023, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with KCI Construction Company for the new Passenger Terminal Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easements and Rights-of-Way from various property owners for the Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third yeadings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks - Third. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving a Second Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Rust Communications Inc. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to relocate an RCO Tower at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Loyd Slinkard Painting Co., Inc., for the Cape Splash and Osage Centre Painting Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with EED DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C., for public sidewalk improvements at The Lochs at Dalhousie -- Phase V, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for public sidewalk improvements at Touchdown Ridge 2, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.