Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/20-23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, City Hall
Presentations
- Annual Audit Report for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
- * Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO Redi) Presentation- SEMO Redi Executive Team
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Consent Agenda Review
Consent agenda
- Approval of the February 6, 2023, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with KCI Construction Company for the new Passenger Terminal Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easements and Rights-of-Way from various property owners for the Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third yeadings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks - Third. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving a Second Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Rust Communications Inc. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to relocate an RCO Tower at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Loyd Slinkard Painting Co., Inc., for the Cape Splash and Osage Centre Painting Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with EED DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C., for public sidewalk improvements at The Lochs at Dalhousie -- Phase V, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Meyr Properties, L.P., for public sidewalk improvements at Touchdown Ridge 2, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Lilmac, LLC, for public sidewalk improvements at Lilmac East Third Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Lilmac East Third Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Supplemental Agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
Future appointments and memos
- Appointments to the Board of Adjustment
Advisory Board Minutes
- Airport Advisory Board Minutes, January 10, 2023
- Historic Preservation Commission Minutes, December 21, 2022
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Minutes, January 10, 2023
- SEMPO Board of Managers Minutes, December 21, 2022
- VisitCape Executive Board Minutes, February 3, 2023