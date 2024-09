Consent agenda

Approval of the November 7, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings, located in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-2 to M-1. Second and third readings.

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in certain Public Utility Easements in the Cape West Crossings Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement for property located at 49 Airport Road. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Cross Trails Medical Center for property located at 2430 Golden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.