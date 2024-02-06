Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22

Approval of the October 3, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

n Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of LaSalle-Church Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance annexing land located on Silverado Trail into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located on Silverado Trail. Second and third readings.

Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from two property owners for Rock Gardens Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to Execute a Special Warranty Deed to Touchdown Development Group, LLC, for property located in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.