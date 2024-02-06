Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22

Cape Girardeau city council
5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall
Presentations
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation
Communication/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
- Approval of the October 3, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- n Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of LaSalle-Church Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance annexing land located on Silverado Trail into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located on Silverado Trail. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from two property owners for Rock Gardens Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to Execute a Special Warranty Deed to Touchdown Development Group, LLC, for property located in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding and Hold Harmless Agreement with Ross Real Estate Trust for the construction of a water main along North Kingshighway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. ENG - Amy Ferris
New ordinances
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to SEMO Corner LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a combined convenience store at 2090 North Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance accepting Quit Claim Deeds and Permanent Utility Easements for improvements at the intersection of Stone Crest and Browstone Drive for Lilmac East Third Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of Hickory Street Right-Of-Way, and retaining a Permanent Utility Easement, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase I, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading FIN - Alex McElroy
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase II, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading FIN - Alex McElroy
Appointments
- Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Appointments to the Board of Appeals
Future appointments and memos
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Town Plaza Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.
Advisory Board Minutes