All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 15, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation

Communication/reports

  • City Council

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission Report
  • Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Approval of the October 3, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • n Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of LaSalle-Church Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance annexing land located on Silverado Trail into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located on Silverado Trail. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from two property owners for Rock Gardens Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to Execute a Special Warranty Deed to Touchdown Development Group, LLC, for property located in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding and Hold Harmless Agreement with Ross Real Estate Trust for the construction of a water main along North Kingshighway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. ENG - Amy Ferris

New ordinances

  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to SEMO Corner LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a combined convenience store at 2090 North Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance accepting Quit Claim Deeds and Permanent Utility Easements for improvements at the intersection of Stone Crest and Browstone Drive for Lilmac East Third Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of Hickory Street Right-Of-Way, and retaining a Permanent Utility Easement, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase I, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading FIN - Alex McElroy
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase II, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading FIN - Alex McElroy

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
  • Appointments to the Board of Appeals

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
  • Town Plaza Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy