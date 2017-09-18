Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9/18/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
- Agenda review
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Presentations
- Children's artwork presentation
- Acknowledgment of rescue team deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey
Consent agenda
- An ordinance vacating a portion of Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle Street and North Fountain Street
- A resolution to execute a development agreement with Alliant Development LLC for the purpose of rehabilitating properties at 631, 633 and 635 Good Hope St.
- A resolution to execute a contract with Horner & Shifrin Inc. for capital-improvement water systems projects
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Thomas Industrial Coatings Inc. for the Southern Expressway and Lynwood Hills bridges repair project
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC for installation of an awning at 135 N. Main St.
- A resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the construction of fire station No. 2 annex
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Eastern Missouri Industries Inc. for the fiber-optic line to serve the indoor sports complex
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the indoor sports complex
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending city code regarding shipping containers
- An ordinance amending city code relating to the golf course advisory board
- An ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 4996 and approving the record plat of Route K North Third Subdivision
Appointments
- Appointments to the golf course advisory board
- Appointment to the tree board
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.