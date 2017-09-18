Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9/18/17

Acknowledgment of rescue team deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey

Acknowledgment of rescue team deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey

Consent agenda

An ordinance vacating a portion of Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle Street and North Fountain Street

A resolution to execute a development agreement with Alliant Development LLC for the purpose of rehabilitating properties at 631, 633 and 635 Good Hope St.

A resolution to execute a contract with Horner & Shifrin Inc. for capital-improvement water systems projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Thomas Industrial Coatings Inc. for the Southern Expressway and Lynwood Hills bridges repair project

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC for installation of an awning at 135 N. Main St.

A resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the construction of fire station No. 2 annex

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Eastern Missouri Industries Inc. for the fiber-optic line to serve the indoor sports complex