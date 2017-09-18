All sections
NewsSeptember 18, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9/18/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda n Agenda review Regular session, 7 p.m. Presentations...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Children's artwork presentation
  • Acknowledgment of rescue team deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance vacating a portion of Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle Street and North Fountain Street
  • A resolution to execute a development agreement with Alliant Development LLC for the purpose of rehabilitating properties at 631, 633 and 635 Good Hope St.
  • A resolution to execute a contract with Horner & Shifrin Inc. for capital-improvement water systems projects
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Thomas Industrial Coatings Inc. for the Southern Expressway and Lynwood Hills bridges repair project
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC for installation of an awning at 135 N. Main St.
  • A resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the construction of fire station No. 2 annex
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Eastern Missouri Industries Inc. for the fiber-optic line to serve the indoor sports complex
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the indoor sports complex

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending city code regarding shipping containers
  • An ordinance amending city code relating to the golf course advisory board
  • An ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 4996 and approving the record plat of Route K North Third Subdivision

Appointments

  • Appointments to the golf course advisory board
  • Appointment to the tree board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

