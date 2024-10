Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding Items Listed on the Agenda

A public hearing to consider a request for approval of a modified site plan as part of the existing special-use permit for Rivendell Court at 3071, 3095 and 3117 Lexington Ave.

Consent agenda

An ordinance approving preliminary development plan of Ramsay's Run, a proposed residential development

An ordinance to execute Amendment 1 to a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a snow removal equipment vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

An ordinance rezoning property on Bloomfield Road from R-4 (medium density multifamily residential district) to planned development district

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement and temporary construction easement from Mary Beth Kenkel for 2574 Boutin Drive

An ordinance accepting a collector's deed from Cape Girardeau County, for property on North Main Street

An ordinance authorizing issuance of Waterworks System Refunding Revenue Bonds, series 2019

A resolution to execute Amendment 1 to the hangar facility lease agreement with DSW Development Corp. at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a land-lease agreement with DSW Development Corp. at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a wrecker service agreement with Sperling's Inc.

A resolution to execute an architectural agreement with Phillip B. Smith LLC for general facility improvement projects