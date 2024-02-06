Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8/21/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Ward 6 appointment discussion
- Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
- Agenda review
Regular session, 7 p.m.
- Appointment of Ward 6 unexpired term
- Administer oath of office
Public hearing
- A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway of Lot 2 of OTC First Subdivision
Consent agenda
- An ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax, public health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax for fiscal 2018
- An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a portion of a utility easement in Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision
- An ordinance vacating the eastern right of way of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive
- An ordinance amending city code by establishing limited parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
- An ordinance amending city code by repealing handicapped parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Midamerica Hotels Corp. along Limbaugh Lane
- An ordinance rezoning property at 1429 Kurre Lane
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to AB Commercial Properties LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.
- An ordinance to execute Amendment No. 1 to block-grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for partial overlay and rehabilitation of runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of banners on light poles along Broadway
- A resolution to execute an amendment to aviation fuels contract with Eastern Aviation Fuels Inc. for services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- Approval of the amended preliminary plat of Williamsburg Subdivision
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending measure authorizing issuance of Series 2012 sewer-system revenue bonds
- An ordinance amending measure authorizing issuance of Series 2013 A and B sewer revenue bonds
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Limbaugh Revocable Trust adjacent to 100 Broadway
- An ordinance vacating a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway adjacent to 400 Broadway
Appointment
- Appointment to the Tree Board
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.