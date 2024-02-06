All sections
NewsAugust 21, 2017
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8/21/17
Cape Girardeau City Council City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Ward 6 appointment discussion n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda n Agenda review Regular session, 7 p.m...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Ward 6 appointment discussion
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session, 7 p.m.

  • Appointment of Ward 6 unexpired term
  • Administer oath of office

Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway of Lot 2 of OTC First Subdivision

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax, public health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax for fiscal 2018
  • An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a portion of a utility easement in Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision
  • An ordinance vacating the eastern right of way of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing limited parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
  • An ordinance amending city code by repealing handicapped parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Midamerica Hotels Corp. along Limbaugh Lane
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 1429 Kurre Lane
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to AB Commercial Properties LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.
  • An ordinance to execute Amendment No. 1 to block-grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for partial overlay and rehabilitation of runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of banners on light poles along Broadway
  • A resolution to execute an amendment to aviation fuels contract with Eastern Aviation Fuels Inc. for services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • Approval of the amended preliminary plat of Williamsburg Subdivision

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending measure authorizing issuance of Series 2012 sewer-system revenue bonds
  • An ordinance amending measure authorizing issuance of Series 2013 A and B sewer revenue bonds
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Limbaugh Revocable Trust adjacent to 100 Broadway
  • An ordinance vacating a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway adjacent to 400 Broadway

Appointment

  • Appointment to the Tree Board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

