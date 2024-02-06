Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8/21/17

A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway of Lot 2 of OTC First Subdivision

Consent agenda

An ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax, public health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax for fiscal 2018

An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a portion of a utility easement in Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision

An ordinance vacating the eastern right of way of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive

An ordinance amending city code by establishing limited parking along a portion of North Park Avenue

An ordinance amending city code by repealing handicapped parking along a portion of North Park Avenue

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Midamerica Hotels Corp. along Limbaugh Lane

An ordinance rezoning property at 1429 Kurre Lane

An ordinance granting a special-use permit to AB Commercial Properties LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.

An ordinance to execute Amendment No. 1 to block-grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for partial overlay and rehabilitation of runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of banners on light poles along Broadway

A resolution to execute an amendment to aviation fuels contract with Eastern Aviation Fuels Inc. for services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport