Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. for the Lexington Avenue Improvements Project

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tech District Foundation for installation of "Free Public Wi-Fi" signs

A resolution allowing the city to reimburse itself for costs related to capital improvement projects for stormwater control and parks and recreation projects

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute and agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Margaret & Janet drainage improvements project

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Christopher M. Snider and Lauren P. Snider for 276 Misty Hollow Lane

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Joseph M. Stahly and Jane D. Stahly for 286 Misty Hollow Lane

An ordinance amending the city code to add stop signs at various locations

An ordinance approving the record plat of Town Plaza Subdivision Number 3

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and sewer easement from Schallberger LP for 171 and 201 Stepping Stone Way

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a supplemental agreement to the airport aid agreement for air service promotion with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport