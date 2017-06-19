Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/19/17

Consent agenda

An ordinance regarding taxicabs and transportation network companies

An ordinance renaming a portion of Kiwanis Drive to Maria Louise Lane

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and drainage easement for 2005 Evergreen Drive and a permanent drainage easement for 2009 Evergreen Drive

An ordinance to execute a wayfinding signing agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for placing wayfinding signage on MoDOT right of way

An ordinance vacating the northernmost public alley right of way running east from Missouri Avenue to Scherer Lane rights of way and located between Mississippi and New Madrid streets rights of way

An ordinance rezoning property at 600 Highland Drive from R-3 to R-2 residential district

An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses

An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau

An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to SEMO Legends LLC for property along North Sprigg Street

An ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau

An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 1

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Tottenham Investments LLC to install awnings at 115 Broadway

A resolution to execute an agreement with Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry Inc. for the masonry work for the Arena Park restrooms project

A resolution to execute one T-hangar lease agreement and 11 hangar lease agreements at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a lease agreement with Elite Avionics Services LLC at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Habitat for Humanity at 1411 Clark Ave.