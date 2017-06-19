Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/19/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Parks and Recreation Month proclamation
- Discussion regarding City Council Ward 6 temporary position
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Consent agenda
- An ordinance regarding taxicabs and transportation network companies
- An ordinance renaming a portion of Kiwanis Drive to Maria Louise Lane
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and drainage easement for 2005 Evergreen Drive and a permanent drainage easement for 2009 Evergreen Drive
- An ordinance to execute a wayfinding signing agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for placing wayfinding signage on MoDOT right of way
- An ordinance vacating the northernmost public alley right of way running east from Missouri Avenue to Scherer Lane rights of way and located between Mississippi and New Madrid streets rights of way
- An ordinance rezoning property at 600 Highland Drive from R-3 to R-2 residential district
- An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses
- An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau
- An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to SEMO Legends LLC for property along North Sprigg Street
- An ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 1
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Tottenham Investments LLC to install awnings at 115 Broadway
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry Inc. for the masonry work for the Arena Park restrooms project
- A resolution to execute one T-hangar lease agreement and 11 hangar lease agreements at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute a lease agreement with Elite Avionics Services LLC at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Habitat for Humanity at 1411 Clark Ave.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 1
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending the city code relating to truck routes
- An ordinance establishing handicapped parking along a portion of Main Street
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Village Fourth Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Edgewood Highlands Subdivision, Phase 9
- An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30
Appointments
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
