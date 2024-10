Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

An ordinance establishing utility rates

An ordinance amending city code regarding temporary uses

An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city for fiscal 2019

An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses

An ordinance adopting a relocation policy in connection with redevelopment projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

A resolution electing a change in the Missouri Local Government Employees' Retirement System