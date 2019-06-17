Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/17/19

A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property at 4195 Stone Crest, 4196 Stone Crest and 4150 Thousand Oaks Lane, and the proposed zoning of the same property as R-1, single-family suburban residential district

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1

An ordinance establishing utility rates

An ordinance rezoning property at 151 S. Spanish St. from R-4, medium density multifamily residential district, to CBD, central business district

An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses

An ordinance accepting four permanent utility easements from SEMO Development LLC for the Highlands at Hopper Crossing

An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from Terry McDowell and Cynthia McDowell for 2601 Hopper Road

A resolution to execute an agreement with BFA Inc. for stormwater consultant services

A resolution to amend an agreement with Marquette Tech District Foundation Inc. for installation of fiber-optic cable

A resolution to amend a performance guarantee agreement with Drury Properties Inc. for Deerfield Estates Phase 1