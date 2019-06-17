All sections
NewsJune 17, 2019

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/17/19

Study session n No action to be taken during study session Communications/reports n City council n Staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Common Pleas/Annex presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

  • No action to be taken during study session

Communications/reports

  • City council
  • Staff

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Common Pleas/Annex presentation
  • Capital improvements tax discussion
  • Appearances for items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review
Regular session

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property at 4195 Stone Crest, 4196 Stone Crest and 4150 Thousand Oaks Lane, and the proposed zoning of the same property as R-1, single-family suburban residential district

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1
  • An ordinance establishing utility rates
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 151 S. Spanish St. from R-4, medium density multifamily residential district, to CBD, central business district
  • An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses
  • An ordinance accepting four permanent utility easements from SEMO Development LLC for the Highlands at Hopper Crossing
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from Terry McDowell and Cynthia McDowell for 2601 Hopper Road
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with BFA Inc. for stormwater consultant services
  • A resolution to amend an agreement with Marquette Tech District Foundation Inc. for installation of fiber-optic cable
  • A resolution to amend a performance guarantee agreement with Drury Properties Inc. for Deerfield Estates Phase 1
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the concrete street repair 2018 project

New ordinances

  • An ordinance approving record plat of Ahrens First Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Midamerica Crossings Second Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Teresa Connell Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Randolph Subdivision
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding bicycle and motorcycle parking
  • An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30

Appointment

  • Appointment to the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Directors
Local News

