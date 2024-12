A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in unimproved Caruthers Avenue right of way from Dunklin Street to New Madrid Street

An ordinance renaming Highland Drive, running south from Old Hopper Road, to West Highland Drive

An ordinance repealing a portion of city code relating to horizontal balusters

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 811 S. Ranney Ave. for the demolition of a dangerous building

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 615 Good Hope St., rear, for the demolition of a dangerous building

An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed and temporary construction easement from TMK Group LLC, for the Independence Sidewalk Project

A resolution to execute an agreement with Getac Video Solutions to provide the police department with body-worn cameras

Approval of the partial release of escrow agreement for Williamsburg Phase 2