Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/17/17

Public hearing

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development) and for approval of the application and preliminary Development plan for a proposed commercial development

Consent agenda

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with HMHP LLC to place a fence on right of way at 505 Aquamsi St.

An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits

An ordinance zoning property at 484 Limbaugh Lane as R-1, single-family suburban residential district

An ordinance annexing unincorporated land at 484 Limbaugh Lane into the city limits, upon the request of Thomas Drew Fitzgerald and Barbara Ann Fitzgerald

An ordinance renaming North Church Street to Northchurch Street

New ordinances

An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway

An ordinance establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive

An ordinance establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout

An ordinance amending two-hour parking along a portion of Fountain Street

An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development