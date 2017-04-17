All sections
April 17, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/17/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Item for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report Regular session, 7 p.m. Presentations n Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District 2018 budget review and presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Item for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District 2018 budget review and presentation
Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway from C-2 (highway commercial) to PD (planned development) and for approval of the application and preliminary Development plan for a proposed commercial development

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance renaming North Church Street to Northchurch Street
  • An ordinance annexing unincorporated land at 484 Limbaugh Lane into the city limits, upon the request of Thomas Drew Fitzgerald and Barbara Ann Fitzgerald
  • An ordinance zoning property at 484 Limbaugh Lane as R-1, single-family suburban residential district
  • An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with HMHP LLC to place a fence on right of way at 505 Aquamsi St.

New ordinances

  • An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary-sewer easement from South K Inc. for the Dollar Tree project at 201 S. Kingshighway
  • An ordinance establishing the speed limit along and in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
  • An ordinance repealing stop signs at the intersections of Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive
  • An ordinance establishing yield signs at the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
  • An ordinance establishing a one-way street in the Independence Street, Gordonville Road and East Rodney Drive roundabout
  • An ordinance amending two-hour parking along a portion of Fountain Street
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 201, 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 and 215 S. Kingshighway and approving the preliminary development plan for a proposed commercial development
  • An ordinance imposing a 90-day moratorium on the issuance of building permits for construction projects using shipping containers as building materials

Appointments

  • Appointments to the airport advisory board
  • Appointment to the board of adjustment

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

