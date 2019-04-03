All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2019
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3/4/19
Study session Communications/reports n City council n Staff Items for discussion n City goal -- improve neighborhoods n Neighborhood Development Initiative update n Purpose Built Community model update...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m., today

Study session

Communications/reports

  • City council
  • Staff
Items for discussion

  • City goal -- improve neighborhoods
  • Neighborhood Development Initiative update
  • Purpose Built Community model update
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for traffic signal repairs at William Street and South West End Boulevard
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding signs
  • An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for repair of South Sprigg Street
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding driveway spacing requirements
  • A resolution to execute a performance guarantee agreement with SEMO Development LLC for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing -- Phase 1
  • A resolution to execute a subordination of deed restriction with First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for property at 2436 Masters Drive
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc. for installation of decorative flower pots on city-owned light poles along Spanish Street
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with KLG Engineering LLC for municipal engineering services
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Boulder Construction LLC for masonry for the Capaha Park comfort station
  • A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for hazardous moving violation enforcement
  • A resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for driving-while-intoxicated enforcement
  • A resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for seat belt/child restraint enforcement
  • A resolution adopting the 2019-2024 Capital Improvements Program

New ordinances

  • An ordinance approving record plat of The Highlands at Hopper Crossing -- Phase 1
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing no parking anytime along a portion of Forest Avenue
  • An ordinance to execute an air traffic control tower operating assistance grant agreement for fiscal 2020, with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
  • Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
  • Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors
