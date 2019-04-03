Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3/4/19

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for traffic signal repairs at William Street and South West End Boulevard

An ordinance amending city code regarding signs

An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for repair of South Sprigg Street

An ordinance amending city code regarding driveway spacing requirements

A resolution to execute a performance guarantee agreement with SEMO Development LLC for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing -- Phase 1

A resolution to execute a subordination of deed restriction with First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for property at 2436 Masters Drive

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc. for installation of decorative flower pots on city-owned light poles along Spanish Street

A resolution to execute an agreement with KLG Engineering LLC for municipal engineering services

A resolution to execute an agreement with Boulder Construction LLC for masonry for the Capaha Park comfort station

A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for hazardous moving violation enforcement

A resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for driving-while-intoxicated enforcement

A resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for seat belt/child restraint enforcement