Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3/4/19

Study session
Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m., today
Study session
Communications/reports
City council
Staff
Items for discussion
City goal -- improve neighborhoods
Neighborhood Development Initiative update
Purpose Built Community model update
Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
Agenda review
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda
Consent agenda
An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for traffic signal repairs at William Street and South West End Boulevard
An ordinance amending city code regarding signs
An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for repair of South Sprigg Street
An ordinance amending city code regarding driveway spacing requirements
A resolution to execute a performance guarantee agreement with SEMO Development LLC for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing -- Phase 1
A resolution to execute a subordination of deed restriction with First Missouri State Bank of Cape County for property at 2436 Masters Drive
A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc. for installation of decorative flower pots on city-owned light poles along Spanish Street
A resolution to execute an agreement with KLG Engineering LLC for municipal engineering services
A resolution to execute an agreement with Boulder Construction LLC for masonry for the Capaha Park comfort station
A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for hazardous moving violation enforcement
A resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for driving-while-intoxicated enforcement
A resolution authorizing a grant application to MoDOT for seat belt/child restraint enforcement
A resolution adopting the 2019-2024 Capital Improvements Program
New ordinances
An ordinance approving record plat of The Highlands at Hopper Crossing -- Phase 1
An ordinance amending city code by establishing no parking anytime along a portion of Forest Avenue
An ordinance to execute an air traffic control tower operating assistance grant agreement for fiscal 2020, with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Appointments
Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors