Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3/2/20

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 414, 420, 424 and 426 South Silver Springs Road from R-1 to RUMD. First reading.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding accessory structures and uses. First reading.

