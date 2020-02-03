All sections
March 2, 2020

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3/2/20

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. today

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau and Magnet annual report.

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review
Regular session

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 414, 420, 424 and 426 South Silver Springs Road from R-1 (single-family suburban residential district) to RUMD (residential urban mixed density district).
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding accessory structures and uses.

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the Feb. 17 City Council regular session and closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance accepting a quitclaim deed from Cape Girardeau County for the Common Pleas Courthouse property at 44 N. Lorimier St.. Second and Third Readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for design services for the Wildlife Perimeter Fence Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to prepare an historic resource survey. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution adopting the 2020-2025 Capital Improvements Program. Reading and passage.
  • Accept construction and authorize final payment to KCI Construction Co. Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Facility.
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to KT Power Systems Inc. for the 2019 LED Streetlight Conversion Project.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning of property at 414, 420, 424 and 426 South Silver Springs Road from R-1 to RUMD. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding accessory structures and uses. First reading.
  • Ordinance declaring an emergency and appropriating monies for operating and capital expenditures in response to the January cyberattack, from the Emergency Reserve Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. First, second and third readings.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the board of adjustment

Closed session

  • The council will hold a closed session to discuss legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and property transactions, pursuant to RSMo Sections 610.021(1), and (2).

Memos

  • Compensation for City Council members.
Local News

