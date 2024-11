Approval of the Jan. 21 City Council regular session and closed session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of OTC Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances regarding sales of tobacco to minors. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from William D. Vied and Sharon L. Vied, for 2522 Boutin Drive. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing funding for the Old Town Cape Mural Lighting Project. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant for hazardous moving violation enforcement, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a lease agreement with Ozark Aircraft Maintenance LLC for office and hangar space at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

Approval of the partial release of performance bond agreement for Collins Mill Subdivision -- Phase 2.